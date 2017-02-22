Google Earth VR – Ready for the Next Big Thing?

Google Earth can now be viewed in virtual reality.

Finally, Google has reached the next step in their technology after a decade of working on it. For this reason, users are allowed to walk in real streets and practically go anywhere in an instant with this newly designed Google Earth VR. This should provide users with an immersive experience in virtual reality.

You can basically see the entire planet, as it covers at least 196.9 million sq. mi. Therefore, it would be very easy to decide where you would want to go on your next trip. This is because Google has packed certain features, such as cinematic tours and popular destinations curated through places such as the Grand Canyon, the Pyramids of Giza, the Amazon River, and many others.

It is so easy to fly and zoom out if you want to see the edges of space from the virtual blue marble. This is potentially a great way for educational tours, as the initial release is offered for free. So those who would want to explore more about the planet can do so without ever leaving their own living rooms.

This innovation has been given a chance to reach out to people with access to a compatible device. Google has announced to release this version to be accessible for more platforms sometime this year.

Well, the smudged textures and blurry versions of some popular location might not be anywhere near the real thing. However, it should be a neat shortcut to remind users of the majestic nature.

Google Earth VR is out for free via Stream, which currently supports the HTC Vive. But, once the touch controllers would be available, it would likewise be available via Oculus support. This version of Google Earth provides standing and room-scale support.

There might be some positive and negative issues regarding this release of Google Earth VR, but it would surely have some impact once it would hit mainstream media. After all, this would be one of the best versions that you can ever get from this long-running planet modeling app.