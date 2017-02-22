Google Plans To Add a Refresh Button To Its Play Store App

It seems that Google is continuously working on the Play Store App, the official store of Android OS. According to the latest reports, a “Refresh” button is about to be added on the mentioned application, which will allow users to check for new updates.

However, it seems that the refresh button will be just a small feature that Google is preparing for us this year. The big search engine company will introduce many new features and options to the Google Play Store this year.

As for the “Refresh” button, it is now available to select users for testing purposes. Android Police has leaked an image of the experimental Google Play Store version, where you can see the new “Refresh” button. Below you can see the picture that we’re talking about:

As you can see, we have also marked the new refresh button so that you can notice it easier.

We have to mention that the current Google Play Store version checks for updates on a periodical basis and it will notify you whenever an update is available for one of the applications/games you have installed via the official Android store. Well, thanks to the new refresh button, you will be able to check for updates whenever you want without having to wait for a specific time for the Google Play Store to check it for you.

This is awesome for someone who prefers to install new updates when they have their mobile device connected to a Wi-Fi router. This way, you will make sure that you have the latest versions of the applications and games installed on your mobile handset before you leave home, without having to waste mobile data later on updates.

Google has not mentioned yet when it plans to release the Google Play Store “Refresh” button to the public, but we’re pretty sure that the big search engine company will test it for a few months before making it available for everyone.