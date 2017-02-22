Why Google Play Store Is an Awesome App Store

For Android users, their smartphones and tablets are more than just gadgets for communicating with friends and family as well browsing the internet. Aside from sending emails, it is now possible to make video calls and create chat groups. More importantly, they can play games, watch movies and read e-books, among other things.

These are all possible via the apps that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. This is the official app store of games and other applications from Google. There are more than one million apps that can be downloaded for your device, aside from the pre-installed ones that come with your phone or tablet.

Google Play Store is also where you can download music files and videos while purchasing apps can be done directly from it and can be downloaded to any Android device that is linked to your Google account.

The Play Store offers a plethora of apps and categorize them accordingly to make downloading more convenient. While there are thousands of apps free for download, others need to be purchased. Moreover, there are games that are only free for download but have limited levels. For users to download the full version, it requires purchase.

Another feature of the app store is that it alerts users of new updates for the installed apps in the device. This ensures that apps work more efficiently and bugs are fixed. Updates also come with new features, which make it important to update downloaded apps regularly. Moreover, updates can be performed from Google Play Store or can be downloaded from APKMirror.

Meanwhile, Google Play Store app is also often updated without the user really noticing it. That said, it’s wise to know that you have the latest app version on your device. And if you have lost Google Play Store from your device, you can easily download and reinstall it. You can find out how here.