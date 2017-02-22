Huawei P8 lite (2017) Comes with New Specs and Features

There were numerous reports about Huawei’s new mid-range Android smartphone, which was initially known as Huawei P8 lite (2017), but it seems that the handset will be released in some countries as Huawei Nova lite. The company has just released it in Japan and it will be available soon in more countries.

In Japan, the Huawei Nova lite was launched on February 24, in three variants of colors: black, gold and white. According to reports, in Europe, the mid-range smartphone will be sold for €239, and it can already be found in stores in Finland, but the company is planning to release it in China soon, then in other countries. Depending on region, the smartphone will be known as Huawei P8 lite (2017) or Huawei Nova lite, but the name is not important, since we’re talking about the same specs.

So, the Nova lite will run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and will be powered by an octa-Core 4×2.1 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 + 4×1.7 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor backed by a Mali T830 GPU and 3GB of RAM. The device will have a full metal body that will measure 147.2 x 72.9 x 7.6 mm and will weight 147 grams, it will sport a 5.2-inch Full HD display, a 12MP rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP front camera. The internal memory will be 16GB, but the device will allow you to expand it with a microSD card, while the battery is non-removable and has a capacity of 3000mAh.

Other features include a fingerprint scanner on the back, dual-SIM support and Cat.4 LTE for super fast speeds, Power Saver, 2.5D Curved Glass and Fast Charging Technology.

Soon, Huawei will take the wraps off the P10, which already passed FCC certification. According to leaked information, the flagship will pack in a HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC, a 12 dual camera with Leica lenses and a 5MP front snapper.