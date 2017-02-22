iPhone 8 Comes with Generous Storage Options

During the last ten years, Apple preferred to quit on the luxury of a bigger storage in order to save up on the cost of their products. Though the company only has to pay $20 for the flash storage chip they put inside their phones, they chose to stick to the 16 GB base storage for a long time. The switch to a 32 GB base storage option occurred only recently, along with the release of the iPhone 7.

Many users declared themselves quite unhappy with this situation, since after loading the OS, storing some videos in slow motion (or not) and choosing some playlists on Spotify, suddenly the space is not enough. The option would be to pay for extra space on iCloud, but this still doesn’t excuse Apple for not offering 64 GB for a base storage, just like other Android phones do.

However, a supply-chain report coming from TrendForce suggested that this would be happening with their next smartphone, the iPhone 8. According to the new information, it will have 64 or 256 GB internal storage, which is great, given the fact that the base version might make you take more than $1,000 out of your pocket.

Despite the good news, the same report announces that the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus models will still have the 32 GB base option, even though the best version will have 256 GB. This in fact a smart strategy Apple thought through. The entry-level iPhone 8, the one with 64 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM might cost $1,000, and the 32 GB, 2 GB iPhone 7s currently costs $699. If you want to get enough space for your needs, you have to upgrade to 128 GB, which costs around $850. If you already pay this much, why not add in something extra and get the 8 model?