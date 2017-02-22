NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti might launch in March

Various new reports have arisen about the upcoming GTX 1080 Ti card which states that it will be released next month.

These new reports suggest that the new card will launch late March and will be officially unveiled at the Game Developers Conference (GDC). According to these reports, NVIDIA will be officially revealing the new card at GDC which begins later this month on February 27th.

While most rumors point to a reveal at the GDC, there are some rumors that suggest the launch will take place later this year. These rumors suggest that the launch may happen at PAX East which is set to take place in the second week of March.

The new GTX 1080 Ti is reportedly going to cost between $750 to $900 when it’s released later this year. Third-party retailers are going to be selling the cards at an inflated cost while NVIDIA will be selling the new card at a reduced price through its own website.

While current rumors point to a March reveal and release, the card was previously rumored for release in January. According to those last rumors, the highly anticipated GTX 1080 Ti was going to be announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. After the card missed this launch date, some new rumors suggested that NVIDIA wasn’t going to release the card also appeared.

Since then, new reports have appeared which state that the graphics card will be announced and released later this year in March. The GTX 1080 Ti will be announced later this month at the GDC which begins on February 27th however, it could also be revealed at PAX East. Rumors for both release times are equally strong so it definitely looks as though the new graphics card will be released sometime in March next month.