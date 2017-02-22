PS4 vs. Xbox One – Which One Comes with More Exclusive Games?

The last game from an entire series of exclusive products for PS4 is Horizon Zero Dawn. However, Sony is undergoing huge efforts to support an entire collection of high-end exclusive games for their console. They are making more and more sequels for franchises that are already successful, but they are also creating new installments that would attract more fans.

On the other hand, Nintendo focuses more on first-party titles, missing the core of third-party games. Xbox only has some few exclusive franchises which are kind of disappointing when you think back to their days of glory. Most likely, Microsoft will cancel the new exclusive IP they have been preparing instead of going all the way through with them.

There can be many explanations for the advancement Sony has in front of Xbox, and one of the most plausible is the fact that Microsoft mixed things up at the release of the Xbox One. Initially they wanted to go for an “always-on console” that used discs as licenses, but then they changed their mind and released the console with less power but for a higher price and attached Kinect 2.0 to it.

Throughout the years though, Sony kept releasing exclusive games and interesting content, thus keeping itself always ahead of Microsoft. And they don’t want to stop now. Microsoft did have some good titles too, such as Halo 5 or Gears of War 4, but the list of interesting games Sony has is much longer.

However, each console has its own fans and it’s hard to convince people otherwise, but clearly Sony approaches a better strategy than Microsoft does. Meanwhile, most Microsoft fans are expecting the company to release better titles in the future and to innovate more, which might be hard to achieve in this competitive industry.