Red Dead Redemption 2 Bounty Hunting to be an epic side adventure

While exploring the wide countryside of Red Dead Redemption, players had the option of making quite a bit of money by running bounties. If you’ve ever seen a wild west movie, you might know a thing or two about bounties even if you’ve never played the game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is still a while from being released, but the community of eager fans and franchise enthusiasts have already come together to celebrate the announcement of the sequel and theory craft around how the second game can improve on elements seen in the original.

While bounties in RDR are something all players remember, many are hoping to see an upgraded version of that dynamic element which would be more in tune with the current way of thing in the video game industry. Considering how much gameplay trends have evolved, we can could expect something memorable.

Acquiring bounties

Getting bounties was no rocket science in the original RDR. In the first game of the series, players would just walk up to a WANTED poster, and accept the bounty mission. That got really repetitive really fast, and it took away from the overall fun experience of hunting down a wanted individual and claiming your reward.

There are quite a few ways in which this can be improved. There are talks about having to talk to different people in logical locations such as bars or jails. Maybe introducing a eavesdropping mechanic would also be a good idea. When you would collect enough information on your target, the bounty would officially begin.

Introducing variables

Rockstar could also spice up this part of the game by introducing new factors which would either make your job of collecting the bounty harder or easier. Some examples would be local gangs, enemies of the bounty target or even wildlife. In addition, or hero could also have some backup in the form of a companion. Rockstar could implement a companion system to what we see in other games like Fallout, where an animal or human companion can help players in their quests.

The teaser poster released by Rockstar says that RDR 2 will be out sometime during Fall 2017, so there’s still a long way to go before we get our first glimpses of the highly anticipated game.