Samsung Galaxy A5 Priced at $500 in Canada

Canadians who love Samsung products must be really happy now, because according to some recent leaks consisting in internal documents, the Galaxy A5 model might be priced at $500. Everybody knows already that the device will be coming soon to the main Canadian carriers, and for this idea it received the FCC approval on February 13. Moreover, it received a model number usually associated with the upcoming devices in the country, so there is no doubt about this fact.

The leaked price seems plausible, though, since the Galaxy A5 was already announced as being an upper-end mid-range device. The phone is already available in the UK and there have been no changes announced for its specs.

If you don’t know about it, then you have to find out that the Galaxy A5 model runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS. Out of the box it enjoys 32 GB storage, but it can be expanded up to 128 GB with the help of a SD card. The phone is powered by an Exynos processor, an octa-core one clicked at 1.9 GHz which comes together with 3 GB RAM. The battery is a 3000 mAh one, which supports the fast charging feature with the help of the USB Type-C port.

The premium features you get with this phone are the 16 MP camera on the back and front, an IP68 certification, fingerprint reader and some Samsung exclusive features: Samsung Pay, S-Voice. To this you can also add the 5.2 inches full HD Super AMOLED display.

However, there is no official date announced yet for Canada, so if you are waiting for this model in your country you have to wait a little longer. Rogers, Telus and Bell should be selling it quite soon, so it will be easy to get your own phone after its release.