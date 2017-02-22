Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and S6 Edge+ Gets Android 7.0 Nougat Update

The South Korean company has released many important Galaxy handsets in the past two years, and it promised to release Android 7.0 Nougat for a number of them. Flagships always have priority, and Samsung already upgraded the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge in most parts of the world, but older and lower-end phones will receive the new update slower. Samsung Turkey has just posted the complete roadmap for twenty smartphones and four tablets.
In Turkey, Android 7.0 Nougat already arrived for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, and on February 27, Samsung will update the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. The rest of Galaxy smartphones scheduled to receive the update are:
– Galaxy Note 5: March 6;
– Galaxy s6 Edge+: March 13;
– Galaxy A8 2016: March 24;
– Galaxy A3 2016: March 24;
– Galaxy A5 2016: May 22;
– Galaxy A7 2016: May 22;
– Galaxy A8: May 22;
– Galaxy A3: July 31;
– Galaxy A5: July 31;
– Galaxy A7: July 31;
– Galaxy J7 2016: July 31;
– Galaxy J7: August 28;
– Galaxy J5 2016: September 18;
– Galaxy J5: October 1st;
– Galaxy On7: October 31;
– Galaxy J7 Prime: November 11.
The four Samsung tablets that will get Nougat are: Galaxy Tab S2 Refresh (May 15), Galaxy Tab S2 (May 23), Galaxy Tab A with Pen 10.1-inch (July 13) and Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch (July 19).
In the US, at this moment, AT&T is rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to its Galaxy S7 build number SM-G930A, and the update can be downloaded via firmware over the air, so users will need a strong WiFi connection. The update comes with all Nougat’s new features (multi-window support, Doze on the Go, Data Saver, bundled notifications, directly reply etc.), alongside the latest Android device security updates (Security Patch Level as of February 1).