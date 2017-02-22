The Sims 4 files Suggest Incoming Addition of Pets to the Game

Many Sims players would agree that the game could make do with some pets to keep their avatars company. This might just come to be, according to some items found in the game’s code strings. These items are pet-related, and they have stirred up the community which now wants Sims pets even more.
Since The Sims 4 has been released all the way back in 2014, the game developers have introduced items or features over the course of multiple patches. This shows that they do not shy away from adding things in the game that they feel is missing. The aforementioned late introduced features have been reported by fans as missing, according to what Sims 3 offered.
Pets in Sims 4 wouldn’t be a rare occurrence but yet another added feature on top of the recently introduced vampire Sims. Sims 4, as of recently, also lets players experience the Sims life from the toddler phase, letting them truly live a full life in the game. Since life usually includes a couple of pets, it wouldn’t be that farfetched.
The whole thing was uncovered by players that found animal characteristics in the game code, associated with the “Create a Sim” section of the game. These characteristics were tails, ears, furry bodies and others. This has led them to believe that the developer has already started preparations for introducing cats and dogs into the mix.
There are two big theories that people are adepts of at the moment. One of them suggests that The Sims 4 will receive a special in-game tool which can be used to create pets for your avatars. The other one puts a totally different spin on the situation, saying that players might soon receive The Sims 4 Pets DLC. The second options is definitely a possibility, since the game is so massively focused on DLCs that bring a certain thematic to the game.
Currently, there is no official word out from The Sims developers, so fans are left with only speculations and hopes that pets might happen soon. The latest expansion for the game came out on the 24th of January, meaning that it might still be a while before we see another DLC.