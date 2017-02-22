Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon – Wildlands Open Beta: Pre-load the game NOW

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands is an upcoming open world tactical shooter video game that has been developed by Ubisoft Paris.

This is the tenth installment in the “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon” franchise and it will be the first Ghost Recon game that will feature an open world environment. According to Ubisoft, the upcoming “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands” will be the biggest open world games that they have ever published.

We have to mention that the OPEN BETA event of “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands” will be held from February 23, 2017 (6AM) until February 27, 2017 (6AM). While there are still two days until the start of the open BETA, Ubisoft is already allowing you to pre-load the game so that you can play it as soon as the servers go live.

“Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands” will officially released on March 7, 2017 for Windows PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. However, thanks to the mentioned OPEN BETA, you will be able to try out the game before it gets released. This way, you will know if you want to purchase the game or not before it even gets in stores.

Many gamers have been asking if the upcoming “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands” OPEN BETA will allow you to play in cooperative. It seems that Ubisoft has already confirmed that you will be able to play this game in co-op during this OPEN BETA. Unfortunately, it seems that in order to access the multiplayer mode, you will need an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription for your account.

At the same time, the single-player campaign is not available in the game. However, if you will play during BETA, you will be able to play a “Unidad Conspiracy” mission.

Will you play the “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands” game during this OPEN BETA?