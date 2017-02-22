Top Best Smartphones to be Launched in 2017

Nowadays it’s hard to keep up with the evolving technology, especially when it comes to smartphones. Every year there is a new and improved version of the phone you have, and if you are using a 2-year contract, you might get tired of the same phone. However, 2017 seems to be an excellent year from this point of view. Here you have a top of the best smartphones in 2017:

OnePlus 3T

Its predecessor, the OnePlus 3 model, was really successful upon its release back in June 2016. People loved it for the stylish chassis, the smooth finish and the great fingerprint reader. All in all, it was gorgeous, and its successor, OnePlus 3T, offers more speed and more refinement, but for extra money. It costs £399 for the 64 version and £439 for the 128 GB one.

Samsung Galaxy S7

This model is perhaps the most powerful smartphone found on the market today, and it is great. It offers the best camera available, paired with a smooth design, a 5.1-inch Super AMOLED screen and a great battery. However, it costs £433, which makes it less accessible.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

This is not an unbelievably good update as compared to last year’s model, but it’s still better when it comes to camera, screen, Edge screen functions, microSD slot and battery – so, pretty much the essentials. Even so, it’s also expensive, going up to £479.99.

iPhone 7

It couldn’t miss our (not exhaustive) list, so here it is. It is definitely an improvement to the iPhone 6s, and the feature that attracts most people is the Force Touch home button that feels like a physical one, but it’s not. The 3D Touch display also adds to the futuristic look and feel you might want to try out this year.