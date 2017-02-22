UC Browser vs Google Chrome: The Desktop Edition

We all know that UC Browser and Google Chrome are two of the best web browsers for mobile devices. But what if you usually use a laptop or a desktop computer? Which browser is the best choice for you? Let’s take a closer look to see which one you should get.

Device Compatibility

One of the best things about Google Chrome is that it works with Windows, Mac, and Linux computers. So, no matter what the make and model of your device is, you have the assurance that it can run on Chrome. This isn’t the case with UC Browser since, as of the moment, it only works on devices that is powered by Windows 7, 8, and 10. This might change in the future if UCWeb Inc., the browser’s developer, decides to provide support to Mac and Linux computers.

Design

When you first start UC Browser, it asks you to pick between two New Tab styles. Both of them are eye-catching, and they’re customizable so you can organize your tabs look. The browser itself is attractive, although it’s not exactly neat since it comes with several buttons both on the top and bottom menus.

If you’re looking for a web browser that has a clean and minimalist design, you’ll want to opt for Google Chrome. Most of its options are contained under its three-dot button, while its menu bars and scroll bars are designed to be as simple as possible. This means there are virtually no icons on the address bar and you can focus on the webpage you’re viewing.

Features

Both UC Browser and Google Chrome have the basic features that you can expect from modern web browsers. They both have Privacy Mode (which allows you to view webpages without storing cookies and browser history), and they support bookmarks creation, automatic form input, password management, and per-site security configuration. Both of them also auto-update themselves, which means they automatically download and install the latest bug fixes and security patches.

According to UCWeb Inc., UC Browser supports Cloud Sync, which synchronizes your tabs and bookmarks and allows you to easily switch between devices. This is great if you tend to use your laptop or PC at home then continue your browsing activities on your smartphone when you’re outside the house. UC Browser is also built with data compression technology (which increases your browsing speed while helping you save data) and promotes fast download speeds. It even has a one-click download tool for YouTube and Daily Motion videos — a great tool to have if you like watching videos offline.

Google Chrome is also known for its features that promote faster browsing. One of these is its omnibox, which is a search bar and address bar in one and provides suggestions as you type. As a result, you can find what you need in a quicker way. Chrome is also great when it comes to syncing between your desktop and mobile devices, so you can easily pick up where you left off. Security is one of Chrome’s biggest pluses: it uses automatic sandboxing and other techniques that prevent viruses from spreading through your computer.

Verdict

The desktop versions of UC Browser and Google Chrome have excellent things to offer. The former is a great choice if you’re concerned about fast browsing and downloading speeds, while the latter is a must-have if online security is your top priority.