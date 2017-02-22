Users Upgrading to Windows 10 Might Be Encountering Issues

Last week, Microsoft offered a free upgrade to customers from Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 to Windows 10 for those with Windows Enterprise E3 and E5 as well as those with Secure Productive E3 and E5. Microsoft is also adamant in urging businesses to upgrade to the latest version immediately.

While getting the latest Windows OS version can be tempting, critics are open in saying that the Windows 10 upgrade is not as promising at it seems and that it also came with issues. As early as last year, Microsoft already warned that the “Anniversary Update” had a problem and when the admission was made, there was still no fix for the issue of the system freezing after the update.

However, this only happens on operating systems saved on solid-state drive (SSD) and apps as well as those stored on an external drive. Moreover, users who launch Windows 10 on safe mode will not experience this problem.

To address this issue, Microsoft offered a workaround and gave these following guidelines:

Open the Recovery Console and rollback to a former Windows 10 build or the older Window 7 and Windows 8 versions if possible. From Safe Mode, restart the PC. Once in the sign-in screen, press the Shift Key and concurrently, select Power and then Restart. After the device restarts, select Troubleshoot>Advanced options>Startup Settings> Restart. Select 4 or press F4 to restart the device in Safe Mode. Launch the Settings app and select Update & Security followed by the Recovery tab. Press the Get started button under the “Go back to an earlier build” and follow the succeeding instructions.

Other Windows 10 Upgrade Issues

Audio

An issue brought up by some users who have upgraded to Windows 10 is about the sound. After the installation, the internal speakers of the desktop did not work. While connecting to external speakers will solve the problem, those who do not have these accessories will not be able to listen to audio files. The real solution to this is to ensure that the Windows 10 driver is installed on the desktop.

iTunes Running on Windows 10

Another complaint from some of the users is about iTunes malfunctioning after the system was upgraded to Windows 10. In the first few tries, it worked fine but after a while, the program freezes at the Welcome page. The solution is to reinstall iTunes but the problem is that iTunes installation can be very tricky.

Client Management Issues

PC updates and network bandwidth issues may be encountered by administrators during a Windows 10 update. When managing Windows 10 clients as well as putting a limit on clients when updates are done, Microsoft’s Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) is being used. However, IT specialists can encounter problems in terms of having control over these updates since they use certain values in the registry. Verifying whether the Windows Update for Business values are not being manifested in the Group Policy for Windows update or not is the way to address this issue.

Since its release, there have been old and new issues on Windows 10 but users are hopeful Microsoft will soon have the answers.