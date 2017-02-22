WhatsApp 2.17.73 BETA Update Download Available for Android

The WhatsApp 2.17.73 is the latest BETA version of this application that has been released for smartphones that run on Android OS.

While the new BETA version of the application hasn’t brought any new features or options, we suggest you to install it, because it comes with fixes for some bugs and other issues that the developers have found or the users have reported.

We remind you that the latest WhatsApp stable version of the application has come with new emojis, which will clearly make your chats even more fun than before. We have to remind you that the mentioned emojis have been available on the WhatsApp iOS version for quite a while. There are also reports, which are suggesting that the developers are currently working on implementing more emojis.

As for the rumored “Video Conference” feature, there is still no confirmation from the developers. In fact, they didn’t infirm nor confirm this rumored feature, but if it proves to be right, we will soon be able to make Video Calls to two or more WhatsApp users at the same time.

WhatsApp 2.17.73 BETA: Features

Ability to use emoji;

Ability to make Voice and Video Calls;

Ability to share photos, videos and files with your WhatsApp friends;

The application is totally free;

Ability to send and receive messages;

No extra fee for chatting with your friends that live in another country.

WhatsApp 2.17.73 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Smartphone

In order to install the latest WhatsApp BETA version on your Android device you will need to open this Google Play Store and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button. After that, you will need to open the official Android store, search for WhatsApp 2.17.73 (BETA) and tap the “INSTALL” button to start the installation process.

Do you think that the Video Conference feature will be released for the WhatsApp application sometime in the near future?