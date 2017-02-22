Windows 10 PC Could Be Remotely Unlocked Using Samsung Galaxy Phones

Samsung has created an application named Flow Android which will allow Windows 10 users to unlock their PCs. This application will come in handy to those concerned with security, especially if they use a desktop or laptop for work. More information about this feature, and how it will work, we’ll tell you below.

First of all, Flow Android will work on Galaxy phones that have a fingerprint scanner, such as the S7, S7 Edge, Note 5, S6 and other mid-rangers. By tapping on the fingerprint scanner while using the Samsung Flow app, users will be able to unlock Windows 10 PC devices, but currently, the feature works only on Samsung’s own Galaxy Tab Pro S tablet.

However, a Samsung customer service representative has specified that the company is currently working on an update for Samsung Flow, which will add support to unlock all Windows computers and tablets. The application can be found on the Google Play Store and the update is expected to be released sometime at the beginning of April, when Microsoft will bring the new major Windows 10 update known as the Creators Update.

Samsung Flow app will not only be used to remotely unlock Windows 10 PCs, as it will support another feature that will allow owners of compatible Samsung devices to use them as a mobile hotspot and to share their internet connection with laptops or tablets. So, when users will receive notifications on their phones, they will be able to reply to them, and at the same time, they will transfer content and activity between the two devices.

Unfortunately, this feature will not be available for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 devices, but it will be a great solution to those who own a Windows 10 computer that doesn’t support Windows Hello. This Windows 10 security feature is available on the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 and other Windows 10 tablets and convertibles with fingerprint recognition sensors.