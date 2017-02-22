ZoneAlarm Free Antivirus + Firewall: 2-in-1 Computer System Protection Available for Download

While there is a plethora of software applications available to make the most of computing experience, there is also proliferation of malware and viruses that attack computer systems. Developers are on their toes in releasing updates to improve the performance of their apps but still, virus attacks are not inevitable. This is the reason behind the importance of installing antivirus software and firewall on your computer.

One solution is this software designed to address this issue: the ZoneAlarm Free Antivirus + Firewall. Now owned by Check Point, this free software also provides Antivirus protection licensed from Kapersky Labs.

This is one tough cookie since it comes with a two-way firewall. With the latest basic antivirus software with firewall available for free, users can ensure their PCs are protected. For business owners however, they have to invest in the Pro edition to enjoy the features of this software.

The firewall is efficient against web-based attacks and port scans. This works similarly as the firewall that is built-in in Windows. As opposed to the latter, this one is able to manage internet and network permissions on its own but if it feels that an unauthorized program is trying to change the system or access it, a window will pop up to ask the question if it’s allowable or not. It also reports suspicious behaviors but on both good and bad programs which can be time-consuming.

This software, though, is not as aggressive in warding off exploit attacks as paid anti-malware software does, such as Norton and Kaspersky Internet Security. It also does not offer protection from phishing, which is understandable, since it is downloadable for free.

Software Features

Aside from not having too much ads unlike other free software and offering quick scans, ZoneAlarm Free Antivirus + Firewall boasts of interesting features. It has easy-to-use interface and offers real-time protection against viruses. As for new definitions, this software updates once a day. Additionally, for a list of programs trying to access the computer system, there is a log for this as well as the “Trust Level” so users can have an idea if these are applications that can’t be trusted.

The “Game Mode” feature, on the other hand, gives you the peace and quiet you want to have to enjoy your games. When this is enabled, popup notifications will be suspended for the time being. However, this feature also allows firewall requests that offer less computer system security.

Performance Level

This software is capable of quick scanning that can only take a few minutes. A better version than its predecessors, ZoneAlarm Free Antivirus + Firewall software also performs full scans. The downside is that it can slow booting time compared to other antivirus software.

Firewall

This software offers basic firewall security and other features. One is the 5GB hosted online backup from IDrive, a partner of Check Point. Also, Identity Guard also offers a year of credit for monitoring identity theft and this is free while the Identity Lock is a feature that gives the user control of what personal information will be sent from the computer.

ZoneAlarm Free Antivirus + Firewall gives the user antivirus and firewall protection in one software. While it does not offer full security, its basic features are enough to keep computer systems secure. More importantly, it is one of the antivirus software to secure your system at no cost.