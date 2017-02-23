Adobe Flash Player for Android Manual Download, Following Removal from Google Play Store

Despite its vulnerabilities and continuous threats, Adobe Flash Player remains an important runtime and freeware software. Programmers and developers continue to use the platform to deliver high-performance runtime for both desktop and mobile use. Yes, the player is available for Android devices and can be installed automatically or manually.

Mobile download and installation used to be quick and straightforward, especially because the Adobe Flash Player was available in Google Play Store. Today, however, the only other option that Android users have is to install the Flash Player manually.

How to manually download and install Adobe Flash Player on Android devices

Connect your Android device online. Check that you have an internet connection. Enable Unknown Sources, so you can install an app downloaded outside the Play Store. Go to Settings > Security / Applications > Unknown Sources. When prompted, tap OK. Open a mobile browser. Go to the Adobe Flash Player Archive page. Alternately, you can just type in the search bar ‘Flash Player archive page’. On the Archive page, look for Flash Player for Android devices.

Note: Make sure to choose a version that is compatible with your Android operating system (OS). To check your Android device’s OS, go to System Settings > About phone, and check the number indicated next to ‘Android version’.

Click on the link to start the download. Once the download is complete, tap on install_flash_player.apk that you’re likely to find in the Notifications area. Otherwise, go to your device’s file manager and search for the downloaded file. Tap Done when the installation is complete.

You can then start using mobile games or watch videos that rely on Adobe Flash Player to run. Make sure to update the player each and every time a new version comes out for security reasons. Set updates to run automatically for your convenience.