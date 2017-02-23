Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind Latest News and Leaks

Today, Bethesda released their first gameplay trailer for the Morowind expansion in The Elder Scrolls Online game. The video shows us how the Vvardenfell Island is designed in the MMO. Moreover, the developers also included some screenshots together with the footage.
According to previous announcements, those who are already playing the game can travel instantly to Vvardenfell and see the content designed for their level once the expansions is released. If you are a new player, you will have the option of creating new and fresh characters on the island, even if you didn’t complete another ESO content.
The ESO: Morrowind expansion includes Warden, the first new class ever since the release of the original game. Warden is in fact a mix between melee weapons and some nature-based magic. Moreover, it will add a new ally for combat, the war bear.
If you prefer the player vs player type of combay, there is also a new battleground mode included in the Morrowind expansion. This is basically pitting teams one against the other in environments that resemble an arena. Many fans declared themselves delighted by this possibility. The expansion will be made available on June 6 for PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One, so fans will have to wait a little more before they can enjoy all the great things the developers worked on.
People are really curious to find out how the Vvardenfell was 700 years before the story in The Elder Scrolls III. Moreover, they want to see the appearance of the Vivec City when it was still a work in progress. If you preorder The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, you will also receive some in-game bonuses, such as an exclusive Warden costume, a Dwarven War Dog Pet, Treasure Maps, Experience Scrolls and Dwarven Crown Crate.