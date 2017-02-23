Google Chrome vs Mozilla Firefox – Which One Is More Suitable for Your Needs?

There are certain differences if you are to compare the two leading Internet browsers Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox nowadays. Basically, you may find one more convenient than the other based on your preferences. However, to clear things up, you need to have a head-to-head comparison, regardless of your favorite. Here are major differences of these browsers.

Address Bar

The Omnibox is the address bar used by Google. It provides suggestions, leading pages that the users have visited before, including other popular pages.

Security Features

Both browsers have antimalware tools that can warn users as they visit an unsecured website. This will enable the user to avoid websites that are known to install spyware, viruses, and malicious codes. Such a tool can help in the protection of these browsers against sites with phishing scams.

The lack of Master Password features from Chrome has made Firefox a favorable choice among users. If anyone would use the browser without having this feature, the user can have access to stored passwords.

Flexibility and Extensibility

As an open source browser, Firefox is known to be flexible with thousands of extensions that could help users to customize according to their browsing preferences. The extensions of Firefox have become one of the reasons of being so popular.

Differences on the Homepage

Mozilla Firefox would allow the user to open a blank page, homepage or set of URLs upon start-up. Chrome would follow different approaches closer to the one used by Opera. Thus, Chrome would show the user thumbnails for the 9 pages that are most visited by the user. Moreover, the browser has a text box that will be able to display search history and a list of some recent bookmarks.

This comparison might give you an idea which one should suit your preferences. However, it sometimes could depend on the way you manage your browser, regardless if it is Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.