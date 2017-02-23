GTA 5 Online Gets the Liberty City Map Soon, according to Open IV

Grand Theft Auto is a video game series that a lot of people dedicate a lot of time to. Ever since the first versions of the game came out, the fan community has been constantly growing and expanding to new levels of excitement for the franchise. Over the years, there have been multiple installments that blew fans away, one of the being GTA 4. In GTA 4, players took control of Niko, a soviet do-it-all that is fresh off a boat, first time into the United States.

GTA 5 is the game that came after that, and it was met with incredible success. Many players went on to call it the best version of the game ever released, which means something if you think that it is competing for that title with titles like GTA San Andreas of GTA Vice City.

A very important aspect to the GTA games is the setting in which the game takes place. While no one can forget the iconic Grove Street from San Andreas or GTA 5, many were wondering if they would get to see settings from the previous game.

Liberty City has been an iconic city and many would love to return in an HD fashion. This can happen courtesy of a third party developer going by the name of Open IV. Allegedly, Open IV is waiting for Rockstar to give them the go-ahead. If that happens, the developer will bring Liberty City to the GTA 5 Online universe. It is worth mentioning that players will be required to have GTA 4 for this as well. While it is a slight inconvenience (a little more than that if you don’t actually have GTA 4), many will gladly rummage through their game collection to find GTA 4 and make sure that they are able to stroll through Liberty City with their GTA 5 Online character.

Keeping in mind that this is all situational, we might never see it happen. But there is an undeniable chance and Rockstar might actually be OK with it. More information is bound to surface in the following period.