Here’s What You Can Expect from Avast’s Latest Free Antivirus

Despite the numerous companies that have entered the antivirus scene, Avast remains to be one of the top providers of malware protection. Because of this, it’s not surprising why those who use other antivirus services are thinking of switching to its products.

If you’re one of these folks, you might be asking yourself if you’d get Avast’s Free Antivirus 2017 or stay with your current anti-malware program. Your decision greatly depends on your specific needs but, generally, you’ll most likely find that this product is worth giving a try.

Latest Features

Avast has built a few new features into its Free Antivirus 2017, and these can help you decide whether the program is ideal for your needs or not. We’ve listed some of these features below:

Simple interface

If you’ve used Avast products before, you’ll probably notice that their 2017 antivirus has a cleaner, sleeker, and more streamlined look. This minimalist approach doesn’t only look great but also makes it easier for you to access the tools that you need on a daily basis. A few clicks will let you maintain the security of your home network and protect your passwords — no need for complicated steps!

Uninterrupted gaming

Are you an avid gamer? If you are, you most likely know how annoying it is to be in the middle of a difficult level — only to be interrupted by a notification that’s not really important. Now you can avoid this scenario if you use Avast Free Antivirus 2017. It comes with the new Game Mode, which puts notifications (both from Avast and Windows) on hold when the software detects that you’re playing a game. This means that you can focus on getting through that difficult level and ensure that most of your computer’s processing power is being used to maintain your game’s speed and responsiveness.

App behavior tracking

Malware are now smarter — they can lie dormant in applications so they don’t get noticed by anti-malware programs, then they attack later on when you’re no longer suspicious. Avast Free Antivirus 2017 finds a way around this by monitoring the behavior of the software you use. By doing this, it can immediately detect if your applications go rogue and protect your computer from further damage.

Other Features

Aside from these new offerings, the Avast Free Antivirus 2017 comes with the features that existing users know and love. One of these is CyberCapture, which provides real-time protection by sending suspicious files to Avast’s laboratory for analysis and quarantining them ASAP if they’re found to be harmful. Another is Wi-Fi Inspector, which analyzes your router setup to see if it exposes you to threats or not. This is greatly helpful considering that many cybercriminals use Wi-Fi networks to attack unsuspecting users.

Free or Paid?

Obviously, Avast’s Internet Security and Premier packages provide more advanced protection. But, if you’re a casual internet user, you’ll most likely be satisfied with with what the Free Antivirus has to offer. Check out this guide to know how you can download this antivirus program free of charge.