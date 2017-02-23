MacBook Pro 2016 Experiencing Keyboard Problems

The new gen MackBook Pro comes with a revamped keyboard with flatter keys, which use a unique butterfly mechanism, which was introduced in the ultra thin MacBook. This new mechanism is supposed to maximize travel, but in reality, it’s less reliable, because many customers have complained that they encountered all kinds of problems related to the new keyboard. Some keys have a non-uniform feel, or when pressing some keys, strange high-pitched sounds are made. There are many complaints on the Apple Support and MacRumors sites, where users described their problems.

Some customer named monstermac77 MacRumors is hearing different higher-pitched sounds when pressing some keys, and he even made a video to demonstrate that he’s not lying. When he pressed the Caps Lock Key, a strange sound was made, which was different than other keys. It seems that this problem occurs when the Mac is warm, although other users have experienced the overly-clicky sound even if their laptop has a normal temperature. Other keys affected by this issue are: left Option, Delete, H and C.

Users are very annoyed because of the high-pitched clicking, but this is not the worst problem. Sometimes, certain keys miss clicks, or they enter double letters, but in some cases, they don’t respond at all. A guy named rroch told MacRumors that:

“My 2016 15-inch’ MacBook Pro arrived yesterday (as one of the first). 63 of the 64 keys work fine. But the i-key most of the time types the letter twice. I suggest you test out your keyboard thoroughly. With auto-correct it can be easy to think it works. However, my password contains the letter i, and I quickly became super frustrated not being able to get my password right (come to think about it, maybe that’s why they added Touch ID, so you don’t need the keyboard for passwords). So take a document, turn off auto-correct, and check all the keys. I found that the failure happens more frequently with a slight delay before releasing the key.”

Apple hasn’t started an investigation yet, so it’s not sure why some keys become non-functional, if this happens because the butterfly mechanism is sensitive and doesn’t react properly when dust gets under the keys.