Meitu T8 – The Perfect Selfie Phone for Each one of you

If you are a selfie lover, then you might be familiar with the popular Meitu app, which got really popular in the beginning of this year because it transformed selfies into anime characters. As such, it seems that the company behind the app, namely Meitu, decided to release a smartphone that would satisfy selfie lovers all around the globe. And this is how the T8 model was born.

Meitu T8 is in fact a 5.2 inches phone that runs on Android. An interesting about it though is the fact that it doesn’t follow the traditional hexagonal design, resembling the Meitu M6 model that was launched back in June 2016. It comes together with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which is paired with the custom MeiOS skin that lets you access all sorts of home screen and albums.

Moreover, the device runs on a decacore MediaTek Helio X MT6797 CPU with a clock at 2.3 GHz. It also has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory. The main advantage of this device is the fact that it is focused on selfies. The front camera has a dual-pixel autofocus that includes phase detection. Moreover, it also adds an optical image stabilization, which is often found on the Samsung Galaxy S7 or ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom, but not that popular on the selfie cameras.

Besides, Meitu T8, which is also called the smartest selfie phone in the world, has a better version for the beauty apps. Tited AI Beautification, this software detects your gender, age and skin tone and then applies several beauty filters. It also works for group sefies, applying various beautification techniques for each person that appears in the picture. Bonus, it works instantly even for videos. The phone can also whiten your teeth, remove your eyebags, smoothen the skin and make it appear more radiant, besides all the filters it offers.