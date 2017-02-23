Moto G5 to run Android Nougat and have a metal back

A day after we saw the leaks of the promotional listings both for Motorola Moto G5 and G5 Plus, we had the chance to see exactly how the mid-range smartphones will look like. There were already some photos that circulated, supposedly real of the G5 Plus, and now it seems that it’s the turn of its sibling. According to DuduRochaTec.com, they had managed to obtain exclusive photos for the Moto G5 from a source that already owns one.

In the photos we can see a G5 model with a metal back, which is removable, together with the battery. We can also believe now the rumors about a 5 inches screen. On the front of the phone we can notice a fingerprint scanner, a functionality that was used before only on the premium model G4 Plus. There are also virtual buttons on the left and right of the sensor, in case you want to use the multitasking or back functions.

This means in fact that the sensor might become some sort of trackpad. For example, if you swipe to the left you can go back a page, while if you swipe right you can access some apps that you already opened. However, this also means that there won’t be any controls on the screen of the G5, so the good news is that the entire screen is now available for your content. Even so, you should take any information with a grain of salt, since the only time when we’ll know for sure is the Barcelona event.

A screenshot that was also published shows the phone running on the Android 7.0 Nougat. As we already know, Microsoft started to roll out this OS to other Motorola phones, such as Moto G4 and G4 Plus, which is all the more reason to believe it will be the same with the G5.