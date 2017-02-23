Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Plus Gets Android 7.0 Nougat from Sprint

The American carrier Spring has begun to roll out the Android 7.0 Nougat OS to their models Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. This release takes place only a couple of days after T-Mobile, the rival carrier, also brought the update to the same devices they sell.

Sprint begins the rollout for those who own the Samsung flagship devices and are already running Nougat from the official builds released in the Galaxy Beta Program. Even so, the fact that it is available for them means that it won’t be long until the carrier will expand it to all the owners.

This update from the Galaxy Beta Builds has a size of 170 MB, but the full update with the Nougat OS will be somewhere around 1.2 GB. Recently, Sprint has also brought Nougat to HTC 10 and One A9, to their owners’ happiness who can now enjoy the features brought by the latest version of the OS.

The beta users already know that among the awesome features the new Android brings we can find a multi-window mode which is very useful, some tweaking for the user interface, in-line notification replies which you can handle easily, a new storage manager called Smart Storage, a restart option in the power down menu, new gesture control options, quick settings toggle at the top of the notifications and many others. It also has launcher shortcuts, which allow you to long press an app icon and thus to access the popup menu.

Since T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint already rolled out the update, only the Verizon subscribers and the unlocked customers can’t enjoy the Nougat OS for now. However, people are hoping that Verizon will also follow into the footsteps of its rival carriers and will deliver the update soon.