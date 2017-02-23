How to Use Google Maps’ New List Feature

Do you read through food and drink magazines and see a new restaurant or café featured and find it interesting enough to want to try out in the future? What do you do with the information? Do you log in into memory and hope that you recall it later? Do you turn to the old fashioned way of jotting down stuff on pen and paper? Google Maps has made it even easier to keep track of “destination wishes” with a new feature they rolled out recently: Lists.

The idea behind Lists is pretty simple: it allows you to save different locations into pre-set lists like “Want to Go” or into a list you name yourself. This way, it’s easier for you to recall places to go to and even share them with friends and family members.

How to Use Lists

The List feature was rolled for both Android and iOS platforms. Creating a list isn’t complicated either.

Adding a Place to a List

Find the Google Maps app on your phone and open it.

Search for the spot you want to include in a list.

Tap on the name of the place then hit Save.

Add the place to a pre-set list or create your own list.

Retrieving a Created List

Creating a list is easy, but what about when you want to look at what you just created? How do you do that?

Find Your Places located in the side menu.

Open the Saved tab. The icons for places that you saved into lists will be displayed on the map.

Sharing Your List

You can also share lists you created with friends or family members. For example, you can curate a list of must-see places for a friend who is visiting a destination you’ve been to before. Sharing a list is easy as well. Here’s how:

Find the list you want to share.

Tap the Share button to get a link.

Share that link via text, email, social networks and messaging apps.

Once the recipient receives the link, they can tap on Follow to see the list you created.

Different Ways to Use Lists

There are a number of ways you can use Lists and these are just a few of them:

List down destinations featured in travel shows or travel magazines

List down places mentioned in Instagram posts

List down new restaurants, cafes and other food spots you’d like to try in the future, including those mentioned in food magazines or food programs

List down places you’d like to visit on an upcoming trip

List down must-see destinations in a specific place and send them as a gift to a friend or family member who is headed there (the same thing goes when they ask you to curate a list of must-visit places for a destination you’ve been to before)

The List feature is a great addition to Google Maps as it allows users to do more with it, but it has also prompted questions of whether or not the app was trying to be a social network.