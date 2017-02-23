WhatsApp 2.17.75 BETA Update Download Available for Android

Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has been released for Android devices. First of all, we should mention that the latest WhatsApp 2.17.75 BETA has been released on February 21, 2017. The APK (installation) file has 32.52MB and it can be downloaded and installed directly from the Android store.

HINT: We will give you the details on how you can install it from the Google Play Store.

Unfortunately, the WhatsApp 2.17.75 BETA has not brought any new options or features, but instead it comes with some fixes and improvements to the application. In other words, you will notice that the application doesn’t crashes as often as before and that most of the options and features work flawlessly.

We remind you that in some previous articles we’ve talked about a rumored “Video Conference” feature, which will most likely allow users to make Video Calls with two or more users at the same time. While this feature will surely be welcomed by most of the users, we are not sure how good it will be, as it will be very data consuming and you will need to have a pretty good connection.

The developers of WhatsApp have not even confirmed the “Video Conference” feature yet, so we are not sure if these rumors will prove to be true or not.

WhatsApp 2.17.75 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device

As we’ve told you above, the WhatsApp 2.17.75 BETA can be installed directly from the official Android store. This is great, as you will make sure that you don’t install any malware on your Android smartphone. So, in order to become a WhatsApp BETA Tester, open this Google Play Store webpage and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button. After that, just open the official Android store, search for WhatsApp 2.17.75 BETA and tap on the “INSTALL” button to start the installation process.