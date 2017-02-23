Windows 10 Continuum Feature Brought To Android By Remix OS for Mobile

Jide Technology has announced its new software, Remix OS for Mobile, which will allow Android users to connect their phones to a monitor and turn them into a PC. This idea was stolen from Microsoft, who introduced Continuum in Windows 10 Mobile, in order to boost sales with the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL.

Previously, Jide Technology has created a convertible tablet that resembles Microsoft’s Surface. In the second half of 2017, it will launch Remix OS for Mobile which will include a feature dubbed Remix Singularity, and which will have the same functionality as Windows 10’s Continuum. With the help of this feature, Android users will be able dock their phones into a monitor and turn them into full-fledged desktop computer. Just like in Windows 10, Android users will be allowed to connect their phones to a keyboard and mouse, which will make it easier to write long emails or to just chat with friends on messaging apps.

Jide Technology’s co-founder David Ko told The Verge that Remix OS for Mobile will be “as close to stock Android as possible,” but it will have a different user interface. The feature will be appreciated by many Android users because they’re already familiarized with Google’s ecosystem, the ROM is free to download and all regular Android apps can be installed and accessed. The only disadvantage is that users will need to side-load Google Play store.

“In the next five years, roughly five billion people will be coming online and when they come online, their number one choice will be the smartphone; an affordable smartphone, and that will be an Android. If your phone can replace [your PC], it’s a huge saving, and has a big impact to productivity,” Ko added.

Jide Technology is planning to sell phones that will support Remix Singularity, but it will need various OEM partners. Until that will happen, we’ll be looking forward to the launch of the new ROM, which will arrive sometime at the end of summer.