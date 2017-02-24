3 Features the MacBook Pro 2017 Could Do With

Since it’s only been months since Apple released a 2016 edition of their MacBook Pro, it’s unlikely to see another one out so soon. Then again, the arrival of a new toy couldn’t stop consumers from wondering when the next one is going to arrive. Although there has been no word from Apple regarding an update, the version released in 2016 was received with mixed reviews. This means that there are definitely things that need to be improved for the upcoming version.

So what should the 2017 edition of the MacBook Pro have?

Better battery life

By better, this means a longer battery life. A lot of Apple’s devices can last for quite some time; then again, that depends on how it’s used. The MacBook Pro, however, is a different beast as it’s marketed for professional use. As such, it needs to have more than enough juice to get someone through an entire day before needing a charge.

The current MacBook Pro version promised 10 hours of battery life but a test conducted by Consumer Reports showed this wasn’t the case. Although there is a wish for better battery life, there are certain factors that might hinder that.

One of the main complaints about the MacBook Pro 2016 is that it only offered 16GB of RAM. This didn’t sit well with video editors but Phil Schiller, Apple SVP for Worldwide Marketing, said that adding more RAM would hurt battery life as it would require a power-hungry memory controller which is not suited for portable machines.

Better screen

It’s laughable to want a better screen when Apple changed the screen resolution game when they released Retina years ago. However, competitors have caught up to that standard. In short, Retina has become outdated and it’s time for something even sharper. Plus, the MacBook Pro lies on the pricey side of things so it would actually make sense to offer a sharper screen to tempt consumers to fork out their hard-earned cash.

Better ports

Although the MacBook Pro 2016 has several ThunderBolt 3 ports, it still doesn’t solve the issue of connector compatibility. Then again, the nice thing about a Thunderbolt is that it’s perfectly compatible with USB-C. Truth be told, this is a tricky feature to deal with as the ThunderBolt-USB-C compatibility allows for lesser ports but it also alienates other connectors.

Where did the MacBook Pro 2017 rumors come from?

Shortly after the release of the MacBookPro 2016, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote a report about new models going into production in the third quarter of 2017. The estimate is reasonable as that means a release date of around October. Then again, Apple has also introduced MacBooks around March and April. In short, treat information as speculation until Apple says it’s official.

Given the mixed reception of the MacBook Pro 2016, Apple will surely look into making the succeeding machine in the lineup much better. Although there have been speculation about a release date and specifications, nothing has been officially confirmed. One thing is for sure: consumers sure want a machine better than the October release.