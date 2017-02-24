Avira Free Antivirus Download and Install Made Easier to Keeps you Safe

Operating a computer without having antivirus software active can be a dangerous deal. And by deal we mean that you can have a very bad time with the kind of threats that exist online at the moment. The previous year has registered record numbered in cyber attacks and threats using infections and archetypes deemed as being among the most dangerous.

In times like this, being protected is a must but there are also a lot of solutions that will help you achieve that. There was a time when you would have had to pay good money to get an Antivirus service that was half-decent. Today, you can opt for a free one, which will do a pretty good job actually.

Avira is one of the top Antivirus service providers available, and it is also one of the most long lasting companies. It currently offers a free version of its Antivirus suite, which will provide the standard protection package. Of course, there are benefits for upgrading to the full or paid version, which packs some extra goodies. But if you’re just looking to test the service out and see how you roll with it, the free version will more than suffice.

How to install Avira Free Antivirus

Installing the software is a very simple and straight forward process. You just need to access the company’s web page and go to the program’s download page. Once you’re there, there will be a big button telling you to click it if you want to download the Avira Free Antivirus installer. After clicking the button you will be given the option of saving it on your computer, so save it in a location that you will easily access afterwards such as your desktop.