A Brief History of the iOS 10 Jailbreak Release for iPhone 7

Although the last branch in the iOS 9 family tree was version 9.3.5 released on August 25, 2016, only iOS 9.3.3 had a publicly available jailbreak solution. That was the case because Apple was able to patch vulnerabilities when they launched version 9.3.4. Despite lots of noise in the jailbreaking community about solutions for subsequent iOS 9.3 branches, the 9.3.3 jailbreak by Pangu on July 2016 was the last known real release.

Apple announced iOS 10 during their Worldwide Developers Conference (WDC) on June 13, 2016. The newest mobile operating system would be supported on several variants of iPhone (5, 5C, 5S, 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7, 7 Plus) and iPad (4th generation, Air, Air 2, Mini 2, Mini 3, Mini 4, Pro 12.9-inch and Pro 9.7-inch) as well as the iPod Touch 6th generation.

A few registered developers were given a beta release after the WDC announcement and known developer and hacker iH8sn0w was one of the first to demonstrate that iOS 10 can be jailbroken. The Pangu Team also showed off their jailbroken iOS 10 at MOSEC 2016. Luca Tedesco, one of the best known hackers in the world, was also able to demonstrate an iOS 10 jailbreak using beta 8. While all this showed that jailbreaking iOS 10 is possible, a beta version was used. In short, they weren’t working with the official release which, by the time it was made official, could have plugged all the vulnerabilities spotted during the beta phase.

The official release of iOS 10 was made in September 2016. Tedesco was the first to show that Apple’s latest mobile operating system can be jailbroken. This jailbreak was also never released to the public as it was done for private research purposes.

Version 10 received two updates shortly after it was released. The first, version 10.0.2, was released on September 23, 2016. The next version, 10.0.3, was released on October 17, 2016 but was only applicable to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. These two were the only updates in the 10.0 sub-branch.

The next major sub-branch, 10.1, was released on October 24, 2016. This version included bug fixes, security patches and new features. A developer called ijapija00 was able to jailbreak that version successfully. He even added that his solution would also work on the next release, 10.1.1.

Apple released iOS 10.1.1 on October 31, 2016. Again, Tedesco was the first one to show that it can be jailbroken.

On December 12, 2016, Apple released another major sub-branch, version 10.2. This featured several updates including new and redesigned emoji. Apart from that, this version patched issues that were exploited by hackers to demonstrate jailbreaks. Included in the fix was an exploit called Project Zero which Tedesco included in a full iOS 10.1.1 jailbreak called Mach_Portal _ Yalu which was released to the public.

Yalu was again updated in early 2017 to include support of iOS 10.2. This time, the tool was called yalu102.

As of this writing, the current iOS version is 10.2.1 and was released on January 23, 2017.

Although there hasn’t been much information on future jailbreaks, Tedesco did mention on his Twitter that yalu1011 for iPhone 7 will be updated “at some point” despite rumors that the iOS 10.2 jailbreak solution was his last.