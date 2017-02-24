Cool Google Play Store Tips and Tricks You Should Try

Google Play Store can be considered the lifeline of Android devices since it is a hub where users can download over a million applications, from games to movies. But did you know that there is more you can do than just download free apps and make in-app purchases with Play Store?

By trying these tips and tricks, you can make the most of this important app:

Prevent Purchases by Other Users

There is a way to restrict others from making in-app purchases or downloading apps that are not free. You can do so by using your Google password. Launch Play Store and go to Settings. Select Password, type in your Google password and click OK.

Redeem Gift Card and Promotional Code

If you are into playing games and you are the type of player who spends on their games, you can pay through your credit card or you can pay from Play Store credit. If you do not want to purchase using your credit card, you can buy a Google gift card and just redeem your code or gift cards. Simply launch Play Store and open the menu and it will appear on the left side of the screen. Tap on Redeem so you can enter the code so you can redeem your credits.

Use Parental Control

Aside from using a password to restrict purchases, you can also put a parental lock on Play Store, especially if your kid uses your device for playing games. This way, your child will not be able to access games that are not appropriate for young children. First, launch the app and go to Menu. Go to Settings and tap on Parental controls and enable it. You will then be asked for a PIN code. After creating one, you can now go to the apps that can be downloaded and then choose the ones you want to be restricted for download.

Take Advantage of the Indie Corner

There are independent apps out there that are from small developers, although they are sometimes difficult to find. But since Google Play Store now has the Indie Corner, this is possible. However, it is not within Play Store. You need to open your browser and search for “Indie Corner. Go to the appropriate result which is “Discover Indie Corner” and from the link of Google Play. Open it and you can see the list of new apps.

Filter Content

This is again imperative if your child uses your device. You can do this with content filtering. First, go to Google Play Store Settings. Next, select Content Filtering and then choose the maturity level you prefer.

Check Your Devices

If you use multiple Android devices under one account, you can check all your devices in one place, including when it was last used. Simply open Web Play Store, select Gear Icon and then Settings.

There are over a dozen ways to make the most of using Google Play Store, apart from just downloading apps. With these tip and tricks, you probably might realize that Play Store is better than Apple’s App Store, to some extent.