Downloading the latest WhatsApp update with no internet connection on your phone

One of the ways in which WhatsApp manages to remain on top as a leading application is by offering constant updates that not only bring new exciting features to the experience, but also take a look and fix problems left behind by previous iterations. However, when a new update is launched, users have to update the app, so that all the latest changes will take effect on their phones as well.
This is fairly simple for most people: They just turn on their WiFi, navigate to the application’s page on either the Play Store or App Store, and press the big button that says “Update” on it. Of course, there’s a “too good to be true” aspect to it as well. One of the fundamental elements of this scenario is that the users have an internet connection. If for some reason there’s no available connection to the internet on your phone, you can’t use it to download the latest WhatsApp update.
Is there a way around this?
You can download WhatsApp without an internet connection on your phone, in a different style. If you have internet on your computer, you will still be able to update your version of WhatsApp. The way you do this is by manually copying the APK file for WhatsApp on your phone.
- To start off, go to a trusted APK distributor. A website that is known for being legitimate and won’t put you in the risk of getting your handset infected with viruses or malware.
- Download the latest APK file for WhatsApp, and use a USB cable to transfer it to your phone.
- Before you proceed, go to your settings and enable the Unknown Sources option. This will allow your phone to install applcications that aren’t from the official app store.
- Now just head over to the APK file on your phone and tap it to begin the installation process. After a few seconds, your version of WhatsApp should be up to date. You can check this from the app’s settings.