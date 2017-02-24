Facebook Lite 31.0.0.2.69 Update Download Available for Android with New Fixes

Today we will talk about the latest Facebook Lite version that has been released for Android devices. However, before we give you more details about the latest version of this application, we will talk about the application itself and about its pros and cons.

First of all, the Facebook Lite is a smaller version of the “normal” Facebook application that’s available for Android devices. The Facebook Lite was developed especially for users who don’t have too much mobile data to waste, and also for users that don’t have a mobile device with high-end specifications.

The Facebook Lite 31.0.0.2.69 APK (installation) file has only 1.45MB in size and it can be installed on your Android device as we speak. We will give you more information about how you can do this a bit later in this article.

Aside from using less mobile data and fewer resources, you will notice that the application will not ask you to install the Facebook Messenger App when you will want to send a private message to a friend from this social network. The downside of not using the Facebook Messenger App, is that you will NOT be able to make Voice or Video calls.

The latest Facebook Lite 31.0.0.2.69 version doesn’t come with any new features or options, but it seems that some bugs and issues that the developers have found in the previous version of the application have been fixed.

Facebook Lite 31.0.0.2.69: How To Install On Your Android Device

The Facebook Lite 31.0.0.2.69 that has been released for Android device can be downloaded and installed directly from the Google Play Store. So, just open the official Android Store, search for Facebook Lite 31.0.0.2.69 and install it on your mobile handset. When the installation is complete, just use your email address/phone number and password to log into your Facebook account.