GTA 5 Easter Egg Hints That The GTA 6 Will Be Released In 2021

We can clearly say that “Grand Theft Auto” is one of the most successful video game franchises that have been ever released. Now, everyone is waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6 to be released, but it seems that it will take a while until this will happen.

According to new reports, a YouTuber that has the username “Itz Frolickz” claims that an “Easter Egg” from GTA 5 is indicated when the sequel will be released. The Easter Egg has been found while exploring the airport in the GTA 5, where you will see two doors next to each other with numbers 2013 and 2021. As many of you know already the GTA 5 was released in 2013 and this is the reason why now this YouTuber thinks that the Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in 2021.

We remind you that some previous rumors were claiming that the Grand Theft Auto 6 will actually be released sometime in 2018. We remind you that Rockstar Games is also planning to release to “Red Dead Redemption 2” this year, which means that once that will happen, all developers from this company will focus on the GTA 6.

But there again, there is no official news confirming that the development of GTA 6 has started. In other words, if the development of this game has not started yet, there are no chances that it will be released in 2018. This means that if the developers will start working on GTA 6 starting from 2017, it will take about 3-4 years until they will finish the game, which leads us to either 2020 or 2021.

At the same time, let’s not forget that Rockstar Games is still making lots of money with its GTA 5 title. It seems that there are still new players coming to this game especially for the online platform (GTA 5 Online).

Do you think that GTA 6 will be released in 2018 or sometime in 2020-2021?