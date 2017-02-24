Samsung Galaxy S8+ Will Have a 6.2-Inch Display and a Dual Pixel Camera

Samsung is putting the finishing touches to its upcoming premium Galaxy smartphones. The launch of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is reportedly set for April 21, but they will be unveiled at this year’s MWC that will kick off in a few days, in Barcelona. Until now, there weren’t many known details about the Galaxy S8+, but tipster Evan Blass has managed to get his hands on the full specs list.

Thanks to @evleaks, it was somehow confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S8+ will sport a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution. On the leaked list, we can also find 4G LTE support, a primary 12MP dual pixel camera and an 8MP front camera, dust and water resistance (IP68 rating), an iris scanner for a better security, 64GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card, 4GB of RAM , wireless charging support, Samsung Knox, Samsung Pay, and earphones built by AKG.

First rumors about the existence of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ have surfaced last month, after model number SM-G955FD have appeared on the support page of Samsung’s India website. It seems that the company will ditch the Edge branding that became famous alongside the S6 Edge and S7 Edge, although the device will feature a dual-edge screen.

As for the Galaxy S8, the flagship is expected to measure 140.1 x 72.2 x 7.3 mm, and will come with the same glass and metal design, but its colors haven’t been revealed yet. Most likely, both the S8 and S8+ will be powered by a Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 octa-core (4×2.45 GHz Kryo & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo) processor backed by an Adreno 540 and without a doubt, they will run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

GSMArena claims that the Galaxy S8 will support a 3000mAh battery, while the S8+ will pack a larger 3500mAh battery. Samsung is yet to confirm these specs, but hopefully, the company will give more information about these flagships at the Mobile World Congress 2017.