The Sims 4 Bowling Stuff Pack Coming Soon

The Sims 4 is a very popular game still, and fans and players are eager to find out when a new update is going to be made available. It would seem that their waiting time is coming to an end, as the new Bowling Stuff pack was announced for the game recently. Unfortunately, the start isn’t that promising for Bowling Stuff, as the DLC has received little positive feedback since it was announced. It just might be that bowling isn’t a very demanded theme and not a lot of people see themselves getting into bowling for the sake of a new Sims 4sutff pack.

Graham Nordone, the game producer for The Sims 4, has taken to Twitter to appeal to fans. In his tweet, he presented his case and how Bowling Stuff can be a good stuff pack for The Sims 4. He went on to create a scenario in which players can take their Sims out for a fun evening in the company of friends and family. This is apparently possible because bowling is an activity that takes long enough so that your Sims can plan it in advance.

I like bowling in The Sims because it can be more than just an object; bowling takes long enough that it’s a group activity that you can plan a Sim’s evening around with their friends or family as a fun outing.

Plus there’s an aesthetic style to bowling alleys that we haven’t touched on yet in The Sims 4, which I think will be a nice addition to the game.



Indeed, bowing is a subject that The Sims hasn’t really touched on properly. When it comes to a game like this however, pretty much everything could be looked at like some kind of untapped potential for greatness.

Regardless, there’s no reason why fans shouldn’t be supportive of this new stuff pack. Who knows, it might turn out to be a very fun and surprising experience that many people will get to embrace as an active part of the Sims universe. According to The Sims creators as well as EA, players can expect Bowling Stuff in the Spring, sometime in March.