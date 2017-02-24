UC Browser Best Tips for a Simple Quality

UC Browser has gotten a lot of people talking, as the underdog in the browser game managed to impress quite a few people. While the likes of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox are still considered to be superior, there is no denying that UC Browser has managed to climb high enough so that people consider it a pertinent replacement for the two, if there is need of it at any time. Some might get bored with their browsers every now and then, and would like to switch it up a bit so that they browse in a fresher environment.

For those already using UC Browser as well as those that are just now considering doing it, we have prepared some tips and tricks on how to maximize your experience with the app. Let’s give it a look.

Bookmarks

Bookmarks are a great tool for any browser, and this one is no exception. By using the bookmark feature that the app provides, you are able to save your favorite surfing locations online and return with a simple gesture whenever you please.

Ad-Blocker

UC Browser comes with an incorporated Ad-Blocker, which will save you the trouble of having to constantly deal with annoying ads and pop-ups. Many people don’t know about this feature, but it exists and you are better off using it as it makes browsing in general a whole lot easier.

Screenshots

If you navigate the web and see something interesting, you can screenshot it and save it for later or send it to someone. In UC Browser you can access the screenshot option from the menu, and it even lets you doodle on your screenshot afterwards so that you can properly express yourself.

Night Mode

Smartphone today have very big screens, so it’s a lot easier to read stuff on them than it was a couple of years ago. However, the size of the screen won’t change the fact that a white screen in a dark room is very unsettling for the eyes. You can use the Night Mode feature in UC Browser to get more ambiance in the colors shown on screen and with the on-screen text, so that you can have a relaxing read before bed, not a tiring one.