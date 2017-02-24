WhatsApp 2.17.79 Update Download Available for Android devices

It seems that the developers of WhatsApp are continuously working on this popular application. Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version, which has been released a few hours ago and which can be downloaded and installed on your Android device as we speak.

First of all, we have to mention that the latest WhatsApp BETA version is 2.17.79. The installation file has 27.69MB in size and it can be downloaded directly from the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, the developers have not added any new options or features to the latest BETA version of WhatsApp.

However, there are rumors which claim that the developers of WhatsApp are preparing something nice for us in the near future. One of the new features that are expected to be released sometime in 2017 is the “Video Conference” feature that allows you to make Video Calls to two or more users at the same time. As you’ve already guessed, the developers have not confirmed this rumored feature.

WhatsApp 2.17.79 BETA: Features

No hidden fees

Ability to send and receive photos, videos, voice messages and documents

Ability to make free calls to all your WhatsApp friends without paying any additional fee if they live in another country

Ability to create or join a group chat that can have up to 200 members

Say goodbye to usernames and passwords as the verification of your account is made via the mobile phone number

Ability to stay logged in and to get notifications when someone sends you a message.

WhatsApp 2.17.79 BETA: How To install On Your Android Device

As we’ve told you above, you can install the latest WhatsApp BETA version directly from the official Android store. However, in order to do this, you will firstly need to become a WhatsApp BETA Tester by heading to this Google Play Store webpage and tapping on the “BECOME A TESTER” button.

Finally, open the official Android store, search for WhatsApp 2.17.79 BETA and tap the “INSTALL” button. When the installation is complete, use your mobile phone number to get verified and you will log into your WhatsApp account.