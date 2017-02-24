WhatsApp Beta Version 2.17.80 Update New Features and Improvements

Mobile app and web applications come up with updates to improve their services. Popular messaging app, WhatsApp is one of them. With more than one billion users who depend on this app to connect with friends and family worldwide and the number of competitors emerging, developers are working on improvements continuously. However, it takes time for these updates to be released. This is also the reason or the existence of beta versions.
WhatsApp beta versions are unstable versions that have not yet been released to the public. This version contains the latest updates for the app that are not yet accessible to most users and requires registering to be a beta user. By doing so, the tester will be able to receive an update with a testing version of WhatsApp.
WhatsApp Beta can also be downloaded via the apkmiror.com link with the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.17.80 released on February 23, 2017. With the latest update, several new features have been added. These are:
- Playing videos as soon as you receive them without the need to download them first as the two actions take place simultaneously.
- Sending and receiving animated GIFs.
- Making video calls for free to most parts of the world. Take note that data charges may apply.
Other new features include the new Unicode 9 emojis and are now available for iOS 10.2 users and soon, with the Android 7.1 Nougat update. These emojis include a mother and son, pregnant woman, facepalm and father and two kids, among others. Moreover, other interesting emojis include a weightlifter, swimmer, female athlete, detective and a rainbow flag in its bid to acknowledge the LGBT community and show appreciation to sexual identity and gender diversity.
Meanwhile, for iOS users and Android users, the Live Location feature has also been added. This lets the user track the location of other participants in a group chat while previous beta updates include enhanced status and the new revoke feature.