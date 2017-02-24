Windows 10 Redstone 4 Update to Come after Creators Update

It would seem that the Creators Update wouldn’t be the only major update coming out this year for Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system. It was at Windows Ignite, a Microsoft –hosted event that the company revealed its plans to roll out another update this year. After all is said and done with the much anticipated Creators Update, fans will have a new goal to look for. No doubt, it will take a bit of time to come out, but the good news is that we’re going to see this new update eventually.
The thing is, Microsoft likes to codename and group its projects. Windows 10 and the Anniversary Edition of the OS fall under the Redstone 2 and 3 groups of updates. With the release of Creators Update, we might see Microsoft move to Redstone 4, although this is yet to be confirmed.
If you ask any person interested in Windows or Microsoft news what they’re expecting this year, a large percentage will reply with “the Creators Update”. The Creators Update for Microsoft Windows 10 is a highly anticipated patch that will be the biggest patch/update ever released for Windows 10 since its creation. The update covers a ton of departments, areas and domains, meaning that its versatility will soothe the needs of all Windows consumers, and not just one small branch.
Windows users enrolled in Microsoft’s Insider Program have been getting new updates regularly, to test out the various features that will be introduced when Creators Update officially drops. The rest of the community however, hasn’t seen a live patch for a long while, and we’re not including Patch Tuesday here. The Creators Update will be a welcomed break from monotony and a great addition to Windows 10.
Microsoft has been throwing updates left and right in the past couple of months, although granted most of the were on the beta testing platform, allowing them to find tune or change certain parts of the OS.