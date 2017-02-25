Android Messages Update Download Available with Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

Google has released a new update for its Messenger app, and besides bug fixes, stability improvements and other small changes, the application has also received a new name. From now on, it will be called Android Messages, as, according to the change-log, the messaging app was built for Android.
Android Messages is another messaging application that Android users can find useful. If they don’t have friends using Facebook, Messaging, or other similar applications, they can talk to them via Android Messages. The application offers the following key-features:
– Faster sharing, allowing users to select/take pictures/videos or record audio messages and send them to their contacts;
– Easy search through contacts and conversation threads;
– Purposeful design, which is colorful and intuitive, making communicating more fun;
– More control. Users can block annoying people, or archive messages;
– Express yourself. This means that users will be able to insert emoji, stickers and share their location;
– Enhanced features: Supported carriers allow their customers to send messages over Wi-Fi or their data network. Also, another option is to see if the recipient has read the message.
Also, there are more companies jumping onto Google’s RCS bandwagon. The list of 27 carriers and device manufacturers that are now collaborating with Google includes: Orange, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and Globe, LG, Motorola, Sony, HTC, ZTE, Micromax, Nokia, Archos, BQ, Cherry Mobile, Condor, Fly, General Mobile, Lanix, LeEco, Lava, Kyocera, MyPhone, QMobile, Symphony and Wiko.
Android Messages’ subscriber base will be increased to 1 billion, as these carriers and manufacturers will offer the application on their new devices and users will be tempted to give it a try. Moreover, according to Amir Sarhangi, the company’s head of RCS, there is a new Early Access Program that will allow companies to “learn and build with the technology, influence the roadmap and standards, and be first to offer their customers an upgraded messaging experience”.