Antivirus Apps for Android that You Should Invest In

One of the most popular operating systems out there is Android. However, there are threats that come to devices over the Internet. The possibility of attacks is even higher when the system is not protected. Hence, the best antivirus software for Android are developed in order to provide devices with protection.

Good thing for Android users because the detection rates are high when it comes to malware attacks. Here are top antivirus apps intended for Android devices.

Avast Mobile Security and Antivirus for Android

This free app brings extensive anti-theft tools, top malware protection, and remote SMS commands compared to other similar products. Although it might not have a secure lock screen, the price and the number of features would make it a favorite choice for any mobile user out there who focus on protection but without hurting the budget.

Bitdefender Mobile Security and Antivirus

This may come at a low price, but that doesn’t make it an inferior product. In fact, it is a pragmatic product that has a reasonable cost and some impressive list of features. Moreover, it uses a unique scanning system that is cloud-based, which could scan your phone in a quick manner. The downside is that it can’t be used when you are offline.

Kaspersky Mobile Security for Android

This also comes at a slightly higher price, but it delivers a solid product with the type of security offered. Basically, it provides an array of anti-theft tools, privacy settings, and top-of-the-line malware protection. It also offers some unique features that would allow you to keep some of the hidden information on your device.

Lookout Security and Antivirus Premium for Android

When it comes to user design, you can really appreciate it. Aside from that, it has

great detection scores, which are also so responsive. In fact, it can update their app to address new Android threats before even giving Google a chance to detect a vulnerability.

If you want to stay away from being a target of security threats, you should have antivirus software installed on your system before it would be too late to react. Installing antivirus software not only provides security, but also a range of features such as anti-theft tools and good user design.