Apple Reacts after iPhone 7 Goes on Fire

At the moment, Apple is dealing with two main issues concerning their iPhone product: one of them is a bug that reportedly shuts down the iPhone 6 smartphones, and the other is an iPhone 7 that caught fire spontaneously.

Fortune reported that the latest iOS update, 10.2.1, solved the problem for more than 80% of the phones that had this issue. Moreover, they said that the shutdown problem is not a safety one, but they are either way planning to solve the problem, so you should update the phone as soon as you get the chance.

About the other issue, namely the iPhone 7 that catches on fire, a Twitter user named Bree posted a video with her own smoking iPhone. She claims that her boyfriend saw the smoke coming out of the device while it made a “squealing sound”. She declared for Gizmodo that he threw the phone in the bathroom and there it blew up. Naturally, the post became viral and Apple reacted quickly. The company replaced her phone and declared that they are investigating the incident and performing tests on the device.

According to Bree’s declaration, the phone was placed in a case and it was charging up when it happened. It seems that lately, battery issues are not that rare, given the fact that devices are always power-hungry. However, people are hoping that Apple would not step into Samsung’s footsteps. Truth be told, recalling all the phones and restricting them as it happened to Samsung’s products would be a huge blow for the company’s sales.

Thankfully, there weren’t any other similar incidents reported with the iPhone 7, so the company can breathe for now. Even so, iPhone users are on alert now, keeping a close eye on their devices, especially when they are charging.