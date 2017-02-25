Cool Windows 10 Tips and Tricks Unleashed

When Windows 10 was released in 2015, Microsoft said that the latest OS version comes with exciting features and it sure did. The list of features that came with Windows 10 include Cortana, The Start Menu, the Edge browser and Virtual desktops, to name a few.

In January, there had been an update and a free upgrade from Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 to Windows 10 is now available for subscribers of Windows Enterprise E5 and E3 as well as Secure Productive E3 and E5.

There is also the upcoming Creators Update with added features and there will be more improvements to come. But aside from these on-going improvements, there are several tips and tricks to make the most of Windows 10 features.

Protecting privacy in File Protector

While the Quick Access panel in the file protector is useful, it can also be a threat to privacy for users with no location privacy. The good news is, there is a way to solve this problem. By simply right-clicking the Quick Access entry, you can now clear the check boxes to ensure your privacy is not at risk.

Using Cortana’s dictionary

Instead of opening another tab to search for a word when you want to know the meaning of a certain word, say, acquiescence, you just type “What does the word acquiescence mean” and Cortana will give you the synonym. Also, you can simply type “define” followed by a space and the word you want defined on the search bar. You can now see the results page.

Creating a recovery drive

With Windows 10, it is possible to create a recovery drive via USB so you can troubleshoot your computer if it suddenly malfunction and not reboot. With the recovery drive, you can boot your system using it and re-install Windows using the original OEM files.

Defragging hard drives and SSDs

With older PC systems, defragging your hard drive was important to remove or separate the bad sectors from the good sectors. Today, most drives are solid-state drives that do not need defragmentation but instead, proper maintenance. With Windows 10, proper optimization of your storage device will be done on schedule.

Finding the settings easily

It is time-consuming to browse between the Control Panel and the Settings to find a particular setting. With Windows 10, finding the setting you are looking for can be done in a jiffy by simply using any of the two methods. First is by using the taskbar search tab. By typing the word for a particular setting or app, you will get results. Conversely, you can use the search box in the Settings app. Just click on the icon on what you want to launch on the search box since both results from the Control Panel and Settings are there.

Using the Cortana calculator

With this secret calculator, there is no need to use an app to compute or use the calculator from Windows. By simply enabling Cortana and typing the formula in the search box, you can make calculations. Tap on enter and the calculator will appear. The results will appear on top of the search results list.

Microsoft has added new features with the Windows Anniversary Update and there are more to come. But if you know the tips and tricks of this OS version, you can make the most of it while waiting for the next update.