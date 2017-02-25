Downloading WhatsApp on Your Samsung Device

Last year, WhatsApp had been vocal about pulling out support for several smartphone models like Blackberry, Symbian S60, older Android OS versions and Windows Phone 7, among others. If you are wondering if your recently acquired Samsung device is included in the list, simply check the OS version. If it is later than Android 2.1, then you have nothing to worry about.

However, if you want to start using WhatsApp messenger on your Samsung, you need to download and install it. The instructions are simple but you have to ensure you have enough space on your Samsung device to complete the download since the download file size is 18.06 MB.

Launch Play Store from your home screen.

Type in “WhatsApp” from the search bar in the Play Store screen and you will see icons of suggested apps in the search results.

Click on install and accept. Next, you will notice the downloading arrow appear on the upper left side of the screen. This will take around several minutes depending on the speed of your internet connection.

Once download is done, you will find a message indicating where the app has been saved.

Search for the icon and tap it so you will be brought to the “log in” screen. Just follow the instructions to create your WhatsApp account. You need to confirm your mobile phone number and type in the 4-digit code that will be sent to you via SMS to start using the app.

WhatsApp is a cross-platform messaging app that allows you to send messages, videos and images to your friends who also have the app on their devices. These are just the basic features of this popular app and there are other things you can do with WhatsApp. In the latest WhatsApp update, video calls are now possible. This, along with other features, continues to make WhatsApp one of the most downloaded apps today.