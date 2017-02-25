Edge vs Chrome: The Whys and Hows of Choosing Your Default Browser

If you’ve just switched to Windows 10, one of the things you should do is to decide what your default web browser should be. Unsurprisingly, Microsoft sets its latest browser Edge as the default in Windows 10. However, it’s not the only choice since there are many other options available, and one of the best is Google Chrome.

The question now is this: should you stay put with Microsoft Edge or should you switch to Chrome? The answer depends on your specific needs and preferences, but you can check the guide below to make the right decision.

Why Edge should be your default browser

Sticking to Microsoft Edge is great since you don’t need to do anything else. It’s already built into your computer and works right out of the box, so there’s no need to fiddle with the settings and make adjustments. Simply turn on your device and start using Edge!

Microsoft’s latest browser is closely integrated with Cortana. So, if you already use this virtual personal assistant, or if you’re interesting in using it, you’ll love the fact that you can use it with Edge to have a great browsing experience.

Another great thing with Edge is that it benefits from Microsoft’s experience with online security. It uses sandboxing, which separates tabs, plugins, windows, and other browser components into individual processes. This way, in case one of them gets infected, it won’t spread into the rest of your browser and computer.

One problem with Microsoft Edge is that it doesn’t have a lot of extensions for you to choose from. As of this writing, there are only 23 extensions for Edge available in the Microsoft Store — a too-low number considering that other browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox support thousands of extensions.

Why Chrome should be your default browser

Google Chrome provides many benefits that you’ll enjoy when you make it your default web browser. One of these advantages is great browser compatibility. Chrome has excellent scores in HTML5 and CSS3 tests, which means it can provide a consistent high-quality user experience.

The browser also offers excellent online security. This is made possible through the wide range of techniques — including sandboxing — that Google implements to protect users from online attacks. It also automatically and silently updates itself in the background, which means you always have the latest security patches that protect you even from the newest threats.

Chrome also has a clean and clutter-free interface, which keeps distractions away and ensures you can focus on work. Most web browsers nowadays have similar minimalist approach to design, but Chrome wins first prize because it hides most functionalities under its all-in-one three-dot button and keeps the address bar uncluttered. This can change, of course, if you add extensions.

One problem with Google Chrome is that it uses a lot of memory and resources, which can be bothersome especially if you use other software and apps at the same time. Another is its approach to tab resizing: when you open numerous tabs, the browser shrinks them to too-small sizes that are difficult to use.

Changing your default browser

If you decide to stick to Microsoft Edge, you no longer need to do anything else. But, if you decide that Google Chrome should be your default browser, you need to take these steps:

Go to google.com/chrome/browser/desktop. Click the “Download Chrome” button. Make sure to check the box beside “Set Google Chrome as my default browser”. Click “Accept and Install”.

Doing this should make Google Chrome your default web browser. If it doesn’t, you’ll have to follow these instructions:

Click the Start button. Open the Search box and search for “default app settings”. Choose “Default Apps” to pull up the Settings window. Find the Web Browser section. Choose “Google Chrome” from the list of browsers.

Read this post to know more about the difference between Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome!