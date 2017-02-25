Fallout 4 PS4 Pro update released and VR version almost complete

A new Fallout 4 update was released last week to implement the official PS4 Pro support. Update 1.9 was recetly released to provide native 4K support to the PlayStation 4 Pro version of the game. However, this update has come with some bad news for eager players who were looking forwards to more mods on their console.
A new mod limit cap has been put in place for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Xbox One users can have up to 150 mods active at once while PS4 players are limited to only 100 mods. Both platforms also now have a size limit which prevents players from having too many active large mod. Despite the size limit, players cannot go over their number limit even if they’re well below the file size limit.
The update has also arrived with a filter that allows players to filter mods by the highest rating. This allows players to make the most of the little room they have on their console.
During E3 2016, Bethesda announced that Fallout 4 would gain VR support sometime this year. The developer has now confirmed that the developers have now confirmed that the game can be played from start to finish in VR. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the development of Fallout 4 in VR is going great and that it should be ready for release later this year.
An official release date for Fallout 4 VR hasn’t been revealed just yet but Bethesda will most likely announce this during E3 2017. The conference will take place in June later this year and Bethesda has been confirmed to be attending for the third time in a row. Bethesda will hold their conference on June 11th which is the Sunday before E3 begins.